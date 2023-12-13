What factors can boost affordability?

An interest rate cut, property prices staying at a reasonable level, salary increments and better job opportunities can all help in improving home affordability. Last week, RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee decided to keep the repo rate unchanged, which can encourage home loans. A December report by Deutsche Bank said the interest rate cycle appears to have peaked and RBI is unlikely to go for further hikes, unless necessary. In fact, rate cut is likely to happen in June. Salary hikes in 2024 are expected to be almost at par with 2023, with sectors like manufacturing and financial services actively hiring.