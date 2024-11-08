Talent shortage, candidates’ demands delay hiring closures: Mint+Shine study
Summary
- A Mint+Shine study found that more than 77% of the employers and recruiters surveyed found it difficult or very difficult to close positions in the September quarter.
MUMBAI , NEW DELHI : A muted job market does not mean employers have it easy. The talent supply gap, candidates testing the market, a high dropout rate, and push for cost efficiency are forcing companies to take time to close their permanent hiring mandates.