Climate change is expected to wreak havoc despite measures being taken currently. Temperatures are consistently rising each year and heatwaves becoming more and more common, monsoons are becoming more unpredictable, Himalayan glaciers are melting, affecting the stability of our rivers, and extreme events are happening at a frequency unmatched in human memory. Does humanity have the power to reverse this? Should India just continue to build its clean energy arsenal and encourage an overall transition to renewable energy? Will that be enough? Or should we take pre-emptive steps from now to prepare for the worst? These are the key questions that will be addressed.