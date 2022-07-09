MintGenie Explains: 3 things to consider before investing in NFO

The NFO is offered by the AMC or MF only for a specific period of time at a specified price known as the offer price. During this period, the investors can purchase units of the new scheme at this offer price which is usually fixed at ₹10. Once this period is over, the new mutual fund scheme is listed and post listing, the units of the scheme can be bought at the commanding Net Asset Value (NAV) of the fund.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}