Minu Muneer makes another shocking claim: Actor Balachandra Menon ‘forced’ to watch ‘group sex’ in 2007

There were three girls and filmmaker-actor Balachandra Menon in the room engaged in group sex, says Malayalam actor Minu Muneer

Livemint
Updated29 Sep 2024, 09:17 PM IST
Malayalam actor Minu Muneer. File photo

#MeToo in Kerala Film Industry: In another shocking revelation, Malayalam actor Minu Muneer has alleged that filmmaker-actor Balachandra Menon forced her to watch group sex in his room in 2007, said a report by India Today.

"There were a few other men sitting and watching. There were three girls and him in the room engaged in it. I walked out of the room. He asked me to sit and watch," Muneer was quoted as saying by India Today.

Earlier, she had accused several people, including actor Jayasurya and CPI(M) MLA Mukesh, of physical and verbal abuse.

Also Read | ‘I can’t sleep for roles,’ actor Sonia Malhar on sexual abuse cases in Mollywood

Her allegations came after Hema Committee report raised issues of sexual exploitation faced by several women actors and workers in Malayalam film industry.

The Justice Hema Committee report, made public on August 19, noted that the Malayalam film industry is controlled by about 10 to 15 male producers, directors, and actors who dominate and exert control over the industry.

Talking about probe into cases related her previous charges, Muneer said: “I am very satisfied with the investigation. To see an MLA with so much influence getting arrested is not a simple thing. For me, it was an intuition when the report was published. When the Chief Minister said that we would register cases upon receiving complaints, I felt I should speak about it.”

Also Read | Kerala news: Police issue lookout notice for actor Siddique in rape case

"I had a lot of dreams, but the industry turned out to be a nightmare for me. It (Hema Committee Report) is a cleansing of not just the industry but our society," she added.

Further, Muneer said she has received multiple phone calls from individuals seeking to negotiate a compromise though money.

"Now I don’t pick calls from unknown numbers," she added.

On September 25, Malayalam actor Edavela Babu was arrested by the Special Investigation Team after he was accused of physical and verbal abuse by Minu Muneer.

Also Read | Nivin Pauly booked in gang-rape case; actor denies ‘entirely untrue’ allegations

However, he was released on anticipatory bail in the case.

On August 28, the first FIR was registered against actor and CPI (M) MLA from Kollam, Mukesh M, following the complaint of Muneer.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.

MoreLess
First Published:29 Sep 2024, 09:17 PM IST
First Published:29 Sep 2024, 09:17 PM IST

      Popular in News

