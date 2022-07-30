Mirabai Chanu wins India's first gold medal at the Commonwealth Games 20221 min read . 11:19 PM IST
- So far, India has won 3 medals in this edition of the Commonwealth Games - a gold, a silver and a bronze.
Olympic medalist and ace weightlifter Mirabai Chanu wins India's first Gold Medal at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in the Women's 49Kg weightlifting category.
She aggregated a total of 201kg (88kg 113kg) to stamp her authority in the competition and achieve a Commonwealth Games record in the process. The silver went to Mauritius' Marie Hanitra Roilya Ranaivosoa (172kg) and bronze to Canada's Hannah Kaminski (171 kg).
Chanu's first attempt in snatch was comfortable before she lifted 88kg in the second before leaving 90kg for the third and final attempt. She was not able to record a new personal best but still went into the clean and jerk with a 12kg advantage over Ranaivosoa.
Congratulating her, PM Narendra Modi said, The exceptional Mirabai Chanu makes India proud once again! Every Indian is delighted that she’s won a Gold and set a new Commonwealth record at the Birmingham Games. Her success inspires several Indians, especially budding athletes.
Earlier in the day, weightlifter Sanket Mahadev Sargar brought the first medal for India by winning silver in the 55 Kg weight. The 21-year-old lifted a total of 248kg (113kg 135kg) to come second.
Meanwhile, Indian weightlifter Gururaj Poojary won a bronze medal in the Men's 61 Kg weight category by lifting a total of 269 Kg in the Commonwealth Games 2022.
Ahead of the games, Mirabai told ESPN from NIS Patiala "Some think that [motivation] goes down after a medal but I don't think like that. I want to improve more."
"My training after Tokyo has become even harder."
"I have had to work harder because I want to win more than the silver from Tokyo. I want to work harder than before. This medal was not an end for me, I want to go even further."
Last year, Chanu won a silver medal in the 49kg category of Women's weightlifting event at the Tokyo Olympics. And with that, she became the first Indian weightlifter to win a silver medal in Olympics.
Chanu also become the second Indian weightlifter to win an Olympic medal after Karnam Malleswari bagged bronze in the 69kg category at the 2000 Sydney Games when the weightlifting arena was opened to women for the first time.
