Mirae’s Emerging Bluechip Fund caps SIPs at 2,500

Fund house decisions on flows have proved a useful valuation indicator in the past, such as the 2016 SIP cap by Mirae and the stoppage of all flows by DSP Small Cap Fund in February 2017. Mid- and small-cap stocks underperformed against their large-cap peers after peaking in 2017. The Mirae action this year is not isolated. In September 2020, SBI Small Cap Fund closed itself to lump sum flows. But these signals should only be one of several factors that investors should consider.