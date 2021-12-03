A tyre of the Indian Air Force's (IAF) Mirage Fighter jet has been stolen from a moving truck in Lucknow while being transported to Jodhpur airbase in Rajasthan. The incident took place at Shaheed Path in Uttar Pradesh's capital on November 27 when six new tyres of Mirage-2000 fighter jet were being ferried on a truck to Jodhpur airbase from Bakshi-Ka-Talab airbase in Lucknow.

As per reports, the theft happened when there was a traffic jam on Shaheed Path. Taking advantage of the situation, some miscreants snipped off the strap used to tie the tyre and committed theft.

An FIR has been lodged in Ashiana police station and the Lucknow police have begun the investigation process. The footage of CCTVs installed at Shaheed Path is being checked to crack the case.

According to tot the truck driver, the theft happened between 12:30 am to 1 am.

The truck was also carrying eight different items including refueller vehicle (1), universal trolley (1), bomb trolley), seven-step ladder (1), co2 trolley (2) aircraft main tyres (5), and aircraft nose tyres (6).

