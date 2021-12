A tyre of the Indian Air Force's (IAF) Mirage Fighter jet has been stolen from a moving truck in Lucknow while being transported to Jodhpur airbase in Rajasthan. The incident took place at Shaheed Path in Uttar Pradesh's capital on November 27 when six new tyres of Mirage-2000 fighter jet were being ferried on a truck to Jodhpur airbase from Bakshi-Ka-Talab airbase in Lucknow.

