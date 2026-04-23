Mirzapur accident: Car crushed between 2 trucks in multi-vehicle collision; 11 dead

A multi-vehicle collision, suspectedly triggered by a brake failure, crushed a car between two trucks and hit another in a chain reaction in Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur district. Eleven people, including children, were killed in the accident, police said on Thursday.

The collision occurred on a road descending from the Dramandganj valley towards the Lasoda area. It was reported around 8.30 pm on Wednesday, Superintendent of Police Aparna Rajat Kaushik told PTI.

She said the police and fire brigade teams rushed to the spot and launched rescue operations with the help of local residents.

How did the Mirzapur accident occur? PTI, citing preliminary findings, said a truck travelling downhill is suspected to have suffered a brake failure.

It rammed into another truck ahead of it. A car travelling between the two trucks was crushed in the impact. A chain collision followed; another vehicle was hit, which caught fire.

"A truck, due to brake failure, collided with another truck. An Alto car got stuck between the two trucks, and another Bolero car collided with it and caught fire," Kaushik said.

Immediately after the accident was reported, rescue and relief work began. Police teams, alongside locals, pulled out victims trapped in the mangled vehicles.

"So far, 11 deaths have been reported, and efforts are underway to establish the identities of all the victims," the SP said earlier.

According to officials, vehicles involved in the crash included:

A truck bearing a Bihar registration number

Another truck registered in Madhya Pradesh

Car from Sonbhadra district

Car from Mirzapur About the victims District Magistrate Pawan Gangwar told PTI that seven of those killed were residents of Mirzapur district, three were from Madhya Pradesh, and one victim was from neighbouring Sonbhadra.

The deceased from Mirzapur's Jigna area were identified as:

Shiva Singh (8)

Sonam Singh (9)

Piyush Singh (14)

Pankaj Singh (40)

Vandana Singh (43)

Vishnu Singh (45)

Veena Singh (47) Others who died in the accident included:

Kartikeya Singh (18) from Satna in Madhya Pradesh

Vikas Sharma (32) from Sagar in Madhya Pradesh

Jai Prakash (27) from Sonbhadra district

Priyanka Singh (42) from Satna



All the bodies have been sent to the mortuary, and the victims' families have been informed, Gangwar said. There is no law and order issue at the site, he added.

Police personnel remain deployed in the area while efforts are underway to restore normal traffic movement on the affected stretch.

Probe on The police have initiated a detailed probe to ascertain the exact cause of the multi-vehicle collision. Further details are awaited.