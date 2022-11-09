Not kattas of Kaleen Bhaiya, Mirzapur is facing surge in a new crime2 min read . Updated: 09 Nov 2022, 07:34 PM IST
Mirzapur is witnessing a new crisis in law and order with criminals hitting closer to hassles of middle class now
Dialling down from Kaleen Bhaiya's carpets and desi kattas (locally made pistols), Mirzapur is now in limelight for criminal activities of relatively lower profile hitting closer to the middle class hassles. The recent increase in vegetable prices has led to a number of heists being committed in the region.