Dialling down from Kaleen Bhaiya's carpets and desi kattas (locally made pistols), Mirzapur is now in limelight for criminal activities of relatively lower profile hitting closer to the middle class hassles. The recent increase in vegetable prices has led to a number of heists being committed in the region.

A strange case of vegetable theft from Mirzapur in Uttar Pradesh has come to light as the prices of the household necessity are surging to record highs. CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced on a number of social media platforms.

The tweet tagging Mirzapur Police read, “Theives' spirits raised in Mirzapur's Madihan, potato theft from Kishan Agrahari's house, a sack of potatoes kept outside the house stolen, theft caught in the CCTV camera, the case of Sugapakh Khurd of Madihan police station area. @mirzapurpolice" (translated)

प्रभारी निरीक्षक मड़िहान को जांच एवं आवश्यक कार्यवाही हेतु निर्देशित किया गया। — Mirzapur Police (@mirzapurpolice) November 2, 2022

Mirzapur Police responded to the tweet, “In-charge Inspector Madihan was directed for investigation and necessary action." (translated)

The video appears to show a car parked close to a store, which Twitter users claimed the thieves used. Two of them, wearing masks, can be seen indicating to the car driver to stop. They then carry five sacks of vegetables that are kept outside the store.

25 kilograms of potatoes were allegedly stolen by the men, who then loaded the stolen goods in their car and drove away, according to users who reported the incident to the police. The incident occurred in Sugapakh Khurd, a village under the jurisdiction of Patehra Kala police station. The incident occurred around 12:27 am on 2 November, according to the time stamp on the CCTV video.

According to shopkeeper Kishan Kumar, the police have received a complaint and are looking for information on the thieves.

A similar incident occurred in Rajasthan, where a few burglars were seen arriving in a car to steal light bulbs. Two people were seen in the one-minute, 20-second video exiting a white Alto car in order to steal bulbs. The incident took place on 6 November at 1:30 am in Kolsia village, which is part of the Nawalgarh police station neighbourhood in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu.