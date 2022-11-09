Not kattas of Kaleen Bhaiya, Mirzapur is facing surge in a new crime

25 kilograms of potatoes were allegedly stolen by the men, who then loaded the stolen goods in their car and drove away, according to users who reported the incident to the police. The incident occurred in Sugapakh Khurd, a village under the jurisdiction of Patehra Kala police station. The incident occurred around 12:27 am on 2 November, according to the time stamp on the CCTV video.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}