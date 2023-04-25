Misal Pav in list of World's Best ‘Vegan Dishes’; list of other Indian delicacies here1 min read . Updated: 25 Apr 2023, 01:22 PM IST
- Taste Atlas recently announced its list of World's best-rated vegan dishes. From India, about seven dishes have made its way in the Top 50 list.
Taste Atlas recently announced its list of World's best-rated vegan dishes. From India about seven Indian dishes have ranked in the Top 50 list. The famous Maharashtrian dish, Misal Pav took the top from India and was ranked at number 11 in the list of world's Best Traditional Vegan Dishes.
