Taste Atlas recently announced its list of World's best-rated vegan dishes. From India about seven Indian dishes have ranked in the Top 50 list. The famous Maharashtrian dish, Misal Pav took the top from India and was ranked at number 11 in the list of world's Best Traditional Vegan Dishes.

Though a Maharashtrian delicacy, this dish is very commonly seen and made in every household for breakfast, snack or just as a main course. It is also a common Indian street food and office canteens. The two main components for Misal are a curry made with sprouted moth beans which topped with chivda, onions, chilis, and potatoes and eaten with pav or a bread slice. Misal Pav come in different varieties like Kolhapuri Misal, Puneri Misal, Khandeshi misal, Nashik misal and Ahmednagar misal. Moreover, the website has also listed named of some famous restaurants where people can enjoy this delicacy. Mumbai's Aaswad, Vinay Health Home, Shree Datta snacks, Mamledar Misal and Nasik's Sadhna restaurant are among the few. Earlier in 2015, Foodie Hub Awards in London had also named Misal Pav as world's tastiest vegetarian dish, Times Now has reported.

All about the 100 best-rated vegan dishes in the world: https://t.co/PXKAHn85n4 pic.twitter.com/GD1Wp6Twst — TasteAtlas (@TasteAtlas) April 23, 2023

The other Indian delicacy on the list of World's best-rated vegan dishes is Aloo Gobi at number 20 followed by Rajma at number 22. On number 27, the famous Tamil Nadu's delicacy Masala Vada takes a spot. On number 37and 41, Bhelpuri and Rajma Chawal fall on the list of World's best-rated vegan dishes.

Other global dishes that made it to top 10 included Zaytoon parvardeh, Guacamole, Muhammara, Tempe Goreng, Badrijani, Hummus, spaghetti aglio e olio, Tagliatelle ai funghi, Baba Ghaoush and Mujaddara.