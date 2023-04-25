Though a Maharashtrian delicacy, this dish is very commonly seen and made in every household for breakfast, snack or just as a main course. It is also a common Indian street food and office canteens. The two main components for Misal are a curry made with sprouted moth beans which topped with chivda, onions, chilis, and potatoes and eaten with pav or a bread slice. Misal Pav come in different varieties like Kolhapuri Misal, Puneri Misal, Khandeshi misal, Nashik misal and Ahmednagar misal. Moreover, the website has also listed named of some famous restaurants where people can enjoy this delicacy. Mumbai's Aaswad, Vinay Health Home, Shree Datta snacks, Mamledar Misal and Nasik's Sadhna restaurant are among the few. Earlier in 2015, Foodie Hub Awards in London had also named Misal Pav as world's tastiest vegetarian dish, Times Now has reported.