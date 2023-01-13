Responding to Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia's allegation, Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena said Raj Bhavan had not rejected any proposal to send Delhi government teachers and educators for a training programme in Finland. And further commented that such allegations are "misleading and mischievously motivated."
"The LG has not rejected the proposal of training program for Primary-in-charges in Finland. Any statement, on the contrary, is misleading and mischievously motivated," the Raj Niwas Delhi posted on Twitter.
A subsequent tweet by Raj Niwas read, "The Govt has been advised to evaluate the proposal in totality and record the cost-benefit analysis in tangible terms, so as to assess the effectiveness of various foreign training programmes for teachers undertaken in the past."
The Raj Bhavan further urged the Delhi government to examine and identify similar training programmes in the Institutions of Excellence, within the country, "so as to ensure optimal utilization of resources, fiscal prudence and administrative effectiveness."
Sisodia - at a briefing on Friday - had hit out at the BJP over "petty politics", alleging a conspiracy behind the blocking of the program.
As per a Delhi Government release, the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) has planned to send two groups of 30 teachers to Jyvaskyla University in Finland in December 2022 and March 2023. The 5-day training program is meant for primary in-charges of Delhi government schools and teacher educators of SCERT. Under this, SCERT has made a budget provision in its annual plan and SCERT has been given a grant in aid by the Delhi government for conducting such training programmes.
Sisodia claimed in a statement that, "the LG says that there is no justification for this training and has asked SCERT to do its cost-benefit analysis. I want to ask the LG how the cost-benefit analysis of this training is to be done. Are the changes in Delhi government schools after this training - the wonderful atmosphere for learning, the excellent results of our children in board exams, and the re-instilled faith of parents in Delhi government schools, not the benefits?"
Sisodia had said that the restrictions on such training by the Lieutenant Governor is an attack on education.
