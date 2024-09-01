‘Miscreants have got free hand…’: Rahul Gandhi slams BJP over beef lynching in Haryana, assault in Maharashtra

Reacting sharply to the beef lynching incident in Haryana's Charkhi Dadri, and assault in Maharashtra's Dhule of Nashik district, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said those who have climbed the ladder of power by using hatred as a political weapon are continuously establishing the reign of fear across the country.

The Congress leader said these miscreants have got free hand from the BJP government, that is why they have got the courage to do this.

Demanding a strictest action against such anarchic elements, the Rae Bareli sitting MP said the authority of law must be established.

The former Congress president said attacks on minorities, especially Muslims, are continuing and the government machinery is watching as a mute spectator.

Hateful elements hidden in the form of mobs are openly spreading violence, challenging the rule of law.

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha warned that any attack on the communal unity of India and the rights of Indians is an attack on the Constitution, which the congress will not tolerate at all.

No matter how much effort the BJP makes, we will win this historic battle to unite India against hatred, the Congress leader further added.

What is Charkhi Dadri incident? A migrant worker from West Bengal was on Friday allegedly beaten to death in Haryana's Charkhi Dadri district over suspicions that he had eaten beef. Five members of a cow vigilante group was arrested by the state police regarding the incident.

Haryana police said the accused attacked Sabir Malik, who was in his mid-20s, on the suspicion that he consumed beef. Police identified the five accused as Abhishek, Mohit, Ravinder, Kamaljit and Sahil.

Malik lived in a shanty near Bandhra village in Charkhi Dadri district and collected waste and rag for a living, the police said.

Maharashtra's Dhule incident An 72-years-old man was allegedly slapped and abused repeatedly on Dhule-LTT Express train by his co-passengers over suspicion of carrying beef in Maharashtra's Nashik district, the Government Railway Police (GRP) said.

A probe has been initiated into the matter, which took place earlier this week.