Miscreants reportedly open fire, throw metal objects at Puri-New Delhi Nandan Kanan Express in Odisha

Livemint
Updated5 Nov 2024, 04:25 PM IST
The Nandan Kanan Express train runs between Odisha's Puri and Anand Vihar Terminal in Delhi. (File)
A group of unidentified miscreants reportedly opened fire and threw metal objects at Puri-New Delhi Nandan Kanan Express on 5 October, while it was passing through the Bhadrak Railway Station in Odisha, reported PTI.

According to a report by News18, the window of the guard’s coach was hit and broken in the attack.

The Railway Police have inquired into the incident after the train guard issued a memo. No injuries have been reported in the incident though.

Initial details say the train suffered two hits of bullets that stoke the window pane of a coach lavatory in the 12816 Nandan Kanan Express at around 9.30 am when the train was between the Bhadrak and Baudpur section.

Enroute to Bhubaneshwar, the train was checked and cleared at around 10.30 am, reported Times of India.

"Railway Protection Force has been instructed to attend the train and coordinate closely with the govt Railway Police and local police," TOI quoted an official statement of East Coast Railways as saying.

The Nandan Kanan Express train runs between Odisha's Puri and Anand Vihar Terminal in Delhi.

With agency inputs.

More to come....

First Published:5 Nov 2024, 04:25 PM IST
