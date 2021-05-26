The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has written to Narendra Modi, urging the Prime Minister to initiate action under "sedition charges" against Patanjali Ayurved founder and Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev.

In a letter dated 26 May, the IMA also states, "Misinformation campaign on vaccination by Patanjali owner Ramdev should be stopped. Action under sedition charges should be taken against him."

This comes days after Ramdev in a video claimed that over 10,000 doctors have died after getting two doses of the coronavirus vaccine.

IMA said it would like to "painfully" bring to your notice a "video claiming 10,000 doctors have died in spite of taking both the dose of (Covid-19) vaccine and lakhs of people have died due to allopathic medicine".

Earlier today, IMA-Uttarakhand had sent a defamation notice of ₹1000 crore to Ramdev following his remarks on allopathy doctors.

Ramdev withdrew his statements on allopathic medicine after receiving a strong-worded letter from Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan who called his remarks "inappropriate".





