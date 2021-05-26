This comes days after Ramdev in a video claimed that over 10,000 doctors have died after getting two doses of the coronavirus vaccine.
IMA said it would like to "painfully" bring to your notice a "video claiming 10,000 doctors have died in spite of taking both the dose of (Covid-19) vaccine and lakhs of people have died due to allopathic medicine".
Earlier today, IMA-Uttarakhand had sent a defamation notice of ₹1000 crore to Ramdev following his remarks on allopathy doctors.
Ramdev withdrew his statements on allopathic medicine after receiving a strong-worded letter from Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan who called his remarks "inappropriate".