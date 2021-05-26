Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >'Misinformation campaign on vaccination by Ramdev should be stopped': IMA to PM Modi

'Misinformation campaign on vaccination by Ramdev should be stopped': IMA to PM Modi

Premium
A hoarding with an image of Baba Ramdev is seen inside a Patanjali store in Ahmedabad.
1 min read . 05:23 PM IST Edited By Meghna Sen

  • In a letter dated 26 May, the Indian Medical Association has also urged PM Narendra Modi to take 'appropriate action (against Ramdev) under the sedition law'

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has written to Narendra Modi, urging the Prime Minister to initiate action under "sedition charges" against Patanjali Ayurved founder and Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has written to Narendra Modi, urging the Prime Minister to initiate action under "sedition charges" against Patanjali Ayurved founder and Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev.

In a letter dated 26 May, the IMA also states, "Misinformation campaign on vaccination by Patanjali owner Ramdev should be stopped. Action under sedition charges should be taken against him."

TRENDING STORIES See All

In a letter dated 26 May, the IMA also states, "Misinformation campaign on vaccination by Patanjali owner Ramdev should be stopped. Action under sedition charges should be taken against him."

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

This comes days after Ramdev in a video claimed that over 10,000 doctors have died after getting two doses of the coronavirus vaccine.

IMA said it would like to "painfully" bring to your notice a "video claiming 10,000 doctors have died in spite of taking both the dose of (Covid-19) vaccine and lakhs of people have died due to allopathic medicine".

Earlier today, IMA-Uttarakhand had sent a defamation notice of 1000 crore to Ramdev following his remarks on allopathy doctors.

Ramdev withdrew his statements on allopathic medicine after receiving a strong-worded letter from Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan who called his remarks "inappropriate".

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!