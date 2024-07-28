The lawsuit said Ramdev made unsubstantiated claims with respect to 'Coronil' being a cure for COVID-19, contrary to the licence granted to the drug for merely being an immuno-booster

The Delhi High Court is set to deliver its ruling on Monday concerning a petition from several doctors' associations opposing Yoga guru Ramdev's assertion that 'Coronil' is a "cure" for COVID-19. This petition is part of a 2021 lawsuit filed by these associations against Ramdev, his associate Acharya Balkrishna, and Patanjali Ayurveda. Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani had reserved his decision on May 21 after hearing the arguments from the involved parties. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the lawsuit, Ramdev made "unsubstantiated claims" with respect to 'Coronil' being a cure for COVID-19, contrary to the licence granted to the drug for merely being an "immuno-booster".

The senior counsel appearing for the doctors had sought a direction to restrain the defendants, Ramdev and others, from making further similar statements. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Three Resident Doctors' Association of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences at Rishikesh, Patna and Bhubaneswar as well as Association of Resident Doctors, Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research, Chandigarh; Union of Resident Doctors of Punjab (URDP); Resident Doctors' Association, Lala Lajpat Rai Memorial Medical College, Meerut; and the Telangana Junior Doctors' Association, Hyderabad had moved the high court in 2021 against Ramdev and others.

They alleged there was a misinformation campaign and a marketing strategy to further the sales of the product sold by Ramdev, including 'Coronil' which claimed to be an alternative treatment for COVID-19.

On October 27, 2021, the high court had issued summons to Ramdev and others on the lawsuit, saying that it was not frivolous and a case for its institution was "definitely" made out. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

