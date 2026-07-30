'Misleading and incorrect': Indian Embassy corrects New York Times, says there's only ‘Pakistan-occupied Kashmir’

The Indian Embassy in the United States on Wednesday slammed the New York Times for publishing an article with the phrase 'Pakistani Kashmir' in the headline, and corrected the publication by reminding it that there is no ‘Pakistani Kashmir’, and that the area being referred to in the article is Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The Indian Embassy made the correction in a post on social media platform X, saying, "Misleading and incorrect headline by @nytimes. There is no Pakistani Kashmir, only Pakistan occupied Kashmir."

"The Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, have been, are and will always remain an integral and inalienable part of India. Pakistan has illegally occupied parts of these territories and is now using violence against the occupied people," the Embassy also added.

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The response was issued by India following an article in the NYT about the recent violence and unrest going on in PoK.

As per the report, violence broke out in PoK's Mirpur after security forces clashed with members of the Joint Awami Action Committee, a civil rights group which was protesting against police excesses in the area.

The report revealed that two persons died from gunshot injuries in the latest wave of clashes in the region. It highlighted that the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan has demanded an impartial inquiry into the two deaths.

'Pakistan pushed to the wall': Ex India envoy Amid the continuing clashes in PoK, former Indian Ambassador to Ukraine Vidya Bhushan Soni has claimed that the people of Pakistan are becoming increasingly frustrated by the country's failure on both international as well as economic fronts. Soni asserted that the main focus of Islamabad remains on international issues rather solving problems back home.

In an interview with ANI, Soni said, "I think again there is a frustration creeping in, in Pakistan. Because they thought that they were playing the mediator role and they thought things would be fine and they would be once again back into business in terms of getting some economic aid, etc. That's not happening."

"They are the ones who feel that we must put the pressure because now Pakistan is pushed to the wall. And so that's why they are coming out on the street; they are showing their frustration, they're showing their anger, they're showing their patience is running thin," he added.

He also said that Pakistan needs to focus on its domestic problems and the concerns of its own people rather than attempting to 'solve the world's problems'.