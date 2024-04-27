'Misleading claim will attract...': Ayush ministry warns ayurvedic drugmakers after Patanjali's ads debacle
An advisory, reportedly issued by the Ayush ministry, issued a warning related to products that make unsubstantiate claims or display false information, such as featuring a green logo.
The Ministry of Ayush reportedly issued a warning to all Ayurvedic, siddha, unani, and homoeopathic drugmakers after the Supreme Court pulled up Patanjali Ayurved Ltd in connection with a misleading advertisements case.
