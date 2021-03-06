The Freedom House report, which downgraded India's status to "partly free" country, is misleading, incorrect and misplaced, the Central Government on Friday strongly rebutted to the assessment of the US-based think tank.

Titled 'Democracy Under Siege', the report was compiled by Freedom House, a US government-funded NGO.

"The Freedom House report, titled 'Democracy Under Siege', in which it has been claimed that India's status as a free country has declined to 'partly free' is misleading, incorrect and misplaced," the MIB said in a statement.

While the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) stressed that the country treats all citizens equally without discrimination and that discussion, debate and dissent are part of Indian democracy, the Ministry of External Affairs(MEA) said India has robust institutions. The MEA also took a dig at the US-based democracy watchdog, saying India does not need "sermons", especially from those who cannot get their basics right.

In its bid to establish its point, MIB added that many states in India are ruled by parties other than the one at the national level, which shows India's federal structure.

"This reflects the working of a vibrant democracy, which gives space to those who hold varying views," the statement said.

It also said that the parties are voted to power through an election process that is free and fair and conducted by an independent election body.

India downgraded to 'partly free' for 1st time since 1997

Freedom House in its report released on Wednesday said India appears to have abandoned its potential to serve as a global democratic leader under Hindu nationalist Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.

Modi and his party are driving India toward "authoritarianism", it said, adding political rights and civil liberties have deteriorated since the PM came to power in 2014 and the decline accelerated after his re-election in 2019.

The report also said Modi's government and its state-level allies continued to crack down on critics and "ham-fisted lockdown" to stem spread of COVID-19 led to the dangerous and unplanned displacement of millions of migrant workers.

The government said it took steps to prevent distress to people and to alleviate problems of those worst-hit by the lockdown. India had registered "one of the lowest rates of active Covid cases and deaths globally", it said.

The Freedom House report said the Hindu nationalist movement also encouraged the scapegoating of Muslims, "who were disproportionately blamed for the spread of the virus and faced attacks by vigilante mobs".

India said it treats all its citizens with equality and follows due process of law in matters relating to law and order, irrespective of the identity of the alleged instigator.

India said it attaches highest importance to the safety and security of all residents and justified a move to temporarily shut internet services in parts of the country as a step needed to maintain law and order.

The Indian government also defended freezing Amnesty International's assets, saying it had remitted large amounts of money to four entities registered in India, by misclassifying it as Foreign Direct Investment.

Since 1973, Freedom House has assessed political rights and civil liberties around the world. Its reports are used as references by policymakers, journalists and others.

With agency inputs





