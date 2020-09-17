Mismatch between what China says and does: Rajnath Singh

Mismatch between what China says and does: Rajnath Singh1 min read . 01:21 PM IST
Defence minister says India wants a peaceful solution to the boundary issue, but will not shy away from any action required to defend the sovereignty of the country
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Defence minister says India wants a peaceful solution to the boundary issue, but will not shy away from any action required to defend the sovereignty of the country
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said China attempted to change the status quo along the LAC with its provocative military manoeuvres late last month and that there is a mismatch between what Beijing says and does.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said China attempted to change the status quo along the LAC with its provocative military manoeuvres late last month and that there is a mismatch between what Beijing says and does.
Making a statement on the situation in eastern Ladakh in Rajya Sabha, the minister said India wants a peaceful solution to the boundary issue, but will not shy away from any action required to defend the sovereignty of the country.
Making a statement on the situation in eastern Ladakh in Rajya Sabha, the minister said India wants a peaceful solution to the boundary issue, but will not shy away from any action required to defend the sovereignty of the country.
While the two sides were engaged in diplomatic and military dialogues, Singh said the "Chinese side again engaged in provocative military manoeuvres on the night of 29th and 30th August in an attempt to change the status quo in the South Bank area of Pangong Lake".
"But yet again, timely and firm actions by our armed forces along the LAC prevented such attempts from succeeding," he said, adding that, "Unki kathani aur karni alag hai (their actions are at variance with their words".
Click here to read the Mint ePaper mint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated