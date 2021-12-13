OPEN APP
Miss Universe 2021: India's Harnaaz Sandhu brings the crown home after 21 years
India's Harnaaz Sandhu, the 21-year-old model was crowned the Miss Universe 2021 topping a field of some 80 contestants. She entered the top 3 finalists at the 70th edition of Miss Universe which was held in Eilat, Israel.

The previously reigning Miss Universe, Andrea Meza of Mexico, crowned her successor, a Bollywood actress, in the Israeli Red Sea resort town of Eilat. The pageant was held in the middle of the night, wrapping up at 5 a.m. local time (10 p.m. EST) to accommodate the primetime schedule in the U.S.

Joining her at this final step to win the crown were contestants from Paraguay and South Africa.

Harnaaz, who represented India at the international beauty pageant, hails from Chandigarh. Fans all over India are cheering on social media, hoping for Harnaaz to bring the crown home.

Harnaaz will bring home the Miss Universe crown after 21 years. So far, India has won begged the crown twice with Sushmita Sen in 1994 and Lara Dutta in 2000.

 

 

 

