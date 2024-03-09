Miss World 2024: India's Sini Shetty out of Top 4, does not make it to finale race
Sini Shetty was bested by Miss Lebanon who made it till top 4. Sini Shetty, a 22 year old Bharatnatyam dancer represented India in the beauty pageant. She was born and raised in Mumbai.
Sini Shetty, India's representation to the 71st Miss World pageant has been ruled out of the race from Top 4. Sini Shetty had participated in the grand finale of Miss World 2024, being held at Jio World Centre in BKC, Mumbai.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message