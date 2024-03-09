Sini Shetty, India's representation to the 71st Miss World pageant has been ruled out of the race from Top 4. Sini Shetty had participated in the grand finale of Miss World 2024, being held at Jio World Centre in BKC, Mumbai.

The event witnessed the presence of last year's winner, Miss World 2022 Karolina Bielawska of Poland.

Sini Shetty was bested by Miss Lebanon who made it till top 4.

Sini Shetty, a 22 year old Bharatnatyam dancer represented India in the beauty pageant. She was born and raised in Mumbai.

A 12-member jury -- consisting of Miss World 2017 winner Manushi Chhillar, actors Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde, Julia Morley, chairperson and CEO of the Miss World Organisation, film producer Sajid Nadiadwala, former cricketer Harbhajan Singh, and news personality Rajat Sharma, presided over the Miss World 2024 pageant.

Representatives from 112 countries participated at the event, which was held at the Jio World Convention Centre in BKC in Mumbai. It was hosted by Karan Johar and Megan Young, winner of Miss World 2013 pageant.

Manushi Chhillar was the most recent Indian to win the pageant.

Earlier, Reita Faria Powell, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Diana Hayden, Yukta Mookhey and Priyanka Chopra Jonas won the competition.

The Miss World pageant returned to India after 28 years. The country last hosted the event in 1996 which saw Irene Skliva of Greece win the title.

Miss World 2024: Other Awards

At the event on Friday, Nita Ambani was conferred the Miss World Humanitarian Award. Nita Ambani was awarded for her work with Reliance Foundation, a non-profit organisation. Julia Morley CBE, the Chairwoman of the Miss World Organization, presented her with the award.

Further Aché Abrahams of Trinidad and Tobago was crowned Miss America and Caribbean at the 71st Miss World pageant.

Meanwhile, Lesego Chombo of Botswana won the Miss World Africa title.

Krystyna Pyszková of Czech Republic won the Miss Europe title, and Yasmin Azaytoun of Lebanon won the Miss World Asia and Oceania title.

