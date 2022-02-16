The bond between a child and his grandparents is sacred and special. Much has been written about it too.

But unfortunately, a young lad Swastwik will not be able to make more memories with his grandfather, who is none other than veteran singer Bappi Lahiri.

Bappi Lahiri's demise has left Swastwik extremely saddened.

Taking to Instagram, he penned an emotional note for his "dadu".

"Miss you so much dadu. Rest in peace. Love you," he wrote.

Bappi Lahiri's last on-screen appearance was at 'Bigg Boss 15', where he went along with his grandson to promote the latter's song 'Bachcha Party'.

The legendary singer passed away on Tuesday night following his battle with Obstructive Sleep Apnea at the age of 69.

Following this, the Indian music industry mourned Bappi Lahiri's demise and paid heartfelt tributes remembering the legend.

Music icon AR Rahman, who had collaborated with Lahiri on the track 'Ek Lo Ek Muft' for Mani Ratnam's 'Guru', shared a heartfelt tribute for the late musician on Twitter and wrote, "#RIPbappida ..Bappi Lahiri, the Disco King of Hindi cinema!"

Singer-composer Vishal Dadlani, who collaborated with Lahiri on a few of his most iconic songs like 'Ooh La La' from 'The Dirty Picture' (2011) and 'Bambai Nagaria' for 'Taxi No 9211' (2006), also mourned the legendary musician's demise on his Twitter handle.

"Kisi nazar ko tera intezaar aaj bhi hai. Manzilein apni jagah hain, raaste apni jagah. Chalte chalte, mere yeh geet yaad rakhna. #BappiDa was a very underrated musical legend. He was far more intricate a composer than merely the #DiscoKing everyone loved to refer to him as," he wrote.

Singer Shaan, who has also collaborated with Lahiri on several Bengali songs, took to his Instagram handle and wrote, "Aa bhi jaa, Aa bhi jaa Ek baar .. Yaad aa raha hai Tera Pyar!!! My Sweetest, Dearest, Cutest and Most Loving BappiDa!!! Will miss you so much," alongside a throwback picture of the two.

Singer Armaan Malik also recalled his last meeting on June 28, 2021, with the legend and tweeted, "We were recording for a Bengali song together. Who knew that it would be our last meeting.. life is so damn unpredictable."

Earlier in the day, several Bollywood celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Kajol among many others shared heartfelt tribute messages for the late singer.

PM Modi also expressed grief over the demise of Bappi Lahiri, who passed away in Mumbai's CritiCare Hospital.

Born as Alokesh Lahiri, music ran in Bappi Lahiri's blood as both his parents, Aparesh Lahiri and Bansuri Lahiri, were Bengali singers and musicians in classical music and Shyama Sangeet. Singer Kishore Kumar, who crooned a lot of melodies for him, was his maternal uncle.

Even though there was a plethora of talented singers and musicians, Bappi Da had made a distinct identity for himself with his unique voice and melodious compositions. His career spanned over four decades, starting with the 1973 film, 'Nanha Shikari' and his first Hindi composition was 'Tu Hi Mera Chanda' sung by Mukesh.

He had made a record by composing for 12 super-hit silver jubilee movies starring Jeetendra as the lead hero in the period 1983-1985. He entered the Guinness Book of World Records for recording over 180 songs for 33 films in 1986. His last song was for 'Baaghi 3' in 2020. Bappi Da was vividly remembered for his out-there persona, adorned with gold jewellery and black goggles.

