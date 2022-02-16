‘Miss you so much’: Bappi Lahiri's grandson pens emotional note on social media

He had made a record by composing for 12 super-hit silver jubilee movies starring Jeetendra as the lead hero in the period 1983-1985. He entered the Guinness Book of World Records for recording over 180 songs for 33 films in 1986. His last song was for 'Baaghi 3' in 2020. Bappi Da was vividly remembered for his out-there persona, adorned with gold jewellery and black goggles.

