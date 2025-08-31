Missed final merit list in UPSC? PM Modi announces ‘Pratibha Setu’ for aspirants in Mann Ki Baat; what it means

In the 125th episode of Mann Ki Baat on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the launch of a new digital platform, 'Pratibha Setu', designed to support UPSC aspirants who came close but did not make it to the final merit list.

Calling the UPSC examination one of the toughest competitive exams in India, PM Modi highlighted the determination and inspiring journeys of many such candidates.

The Prime Minister, in his address, said, “My dear countrymen, you must have heard the name of UPSC. This institution conducts the Civil Services exam, one of the toughest exams in the country. All of us have heard many inspiring stories from the toppers of the Civil Services. These youngsters study under difficult circumstances and through their hard work, get a place in this service, but friends, there is another truth about the UPSC exam.”

He further added, “There are thousands of such candidates who are very capable; their hard work is no less than anyone else's, but they are unable to reach the final list by a small margin. These candidates have to prepare afresh for other exams. That cost both their time and money. That is why, now a digital platform has been created for such sincere students and its name is 'Pratibha Setu'.”

'"Pratibha Setu' stores the data of those candidates who cleared all the stages of various exams of UPSC, but their names did not appear in the final merit list," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister, in his "Mann ki baat" address, said that the databank on 'Pratibha Setu' already has details of over 10,000 such talented youth, which can be accessed for future opportunities.

The UPSC has recently launched the Pratibha-Setu portal on which private companies, PSUs or other organisations can register to access details of non-recommended candidates for considering them for recruitment in their organisations, Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said in a written reply in Rajya Sabha on August 7.

Fifty thousand nine hundred ten candidates appeared for the interview, and 33,950 were not selected, he added.

Union Minister JP Nadda listened to the PM's address in Mumbai; meanwhile, BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj, along with Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar, did so in the national capital.

