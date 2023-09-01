1 min read

Shah Rukh Khan wows fans at Burj Khalifa with trailer launch of 'Jawan' and delivers powerful message.

Donned in stylish black attire with a contrasting red jacket, Shah Rukh Khan made a stylish entry on August 31 in Dubai. A remarkable launch event that set a new precedent by featuring the trailer of his much-awaited film, Jawan, on the facade of none other than the Burj Khalifa—the world's tallest building. SRK wasn't just the man of the hour; he was the man of towering heights. The actor’s presence was a magnet, drawing in thousands of fans, to whom he gave his best wishes for good health. SRK made an entry with a dance on Zinda Banda.

The event also introduced the Arabic rendition of the film's song, "Chaleya." SRK invited musicians Grini and Jamila El Badaoui to share the spotlight, and they performed the song live for the eager crowd.

SRK touched upon his unconventional look in the film, remarking that going bald was a first for him—something he vowed never to replicate. What made the event even more memorable was SRK's declaration that Jawan aims to champion the cause of women's empowerment. A message strong enough to reverberate as loudly as the fan cheers that filled the Dubai air.