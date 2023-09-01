Donned in stylish black attire with a contrasting red jacket, Shah Rukh Khan made a stylish entry on August 31 in Dubai. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A remarkable launch event that set a new precedent by featuring the trailer of his much-awaited film, Jawan, on the facade of none other than the Burj Khalifa—the world's tallest building. SRK wasn't just the man of the hour; he was the man of towering heights.

The actor's presence was a magnet, drawing in thousands of fans, to whom he gave his best wishes for good health. SRK made an entry with a dance on Zinda Banda.

The event also introduced the Arabic rendition of the film's song, "Chaleya." SRK invited musicians Grini and Jamila El Badaoui to share the spotlight, and they performed the song live for the eager crowd.

SRK touched upon his unconventional look in the film, remarking that going bald was a first for him—something he vowed never to replicate. What made the event even more memorable was SRK's declaration that Jawan aims to champion the cause of women's empowerment. A message strong enough to reverberate as loudly as the fan cheers that filled the Dubai air.

Shah Rukh had a message for all the presents present at the event: "To Bete ko haath lagaane se pehle, baap se baat kar (Before you touch the son, talk to the father)."

Netizens earlier started speculating that the Jawan dialogue was the actor’s message to the world after the Aryan Khan drug controversy. SRK’s son was “deliberately targeted" in the drug case, as per a report by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in 2022. Aryan had to spend 25 days in custody and was later set free.

As the trailer wrapped up on the architectural marvel that is the Burj Khalifa, Shah Rukh Khan made his exit in a fashion as cinematic as his entrance—on a boat.