Missing after viral IndiGo slap incident. Assam man found at railway station: What happened to him? How was he tracked?

A man from Assam, who was slapped by a passenger on an IndiGo flight earlier this week, has been found after he had gone missing following the viral incident .

Hossain Ahmed Mazumdar, 32, had reportedly suffered a panic attack on board an Indigo flight on Thursday. He was slapped by a fellow passenger, a video of which had recently gone viral.

Mazumdar, who hails from Assam, had boarded a flight from Mumbai to Kolkata on Thursday. He travelled on Flight 6E-2387 when he experienced a panic episode. The next day, he was supposed to take another flight from Kolkata to Silchar.

Mazumdar has been reported missing following the in-flight incident.

Missing Assam man found! Mazumdar was reportedly found at a railway station in the Barpeta district of Assam, nearly 800 km from Kolkata, where the plane had landed, and 400 km from Silchar, which was supposed to be his destination, NDTV reported.

According to an Indian Express report, Mazumdar had taken a train from Kolkata to Assam, instead of his scheduled second flight that was to land at Silchar.

“The individual arrived at Barpeta in Assam after the flight landed in Kolkata. He took the train to Barpeta and is now on his way to Silchar," a police station officer in-charge was quoted by the Indian Express as saying.

What happened to him exactly? Mazumdar was reportedly travelling to meet his ailing father. His original plan was to take theIndiGo Mumbai-Kolkata flight, which he did; and then take a connecting flight to Silchar, which he did not.

Instead, he took a train for the second leg of his journey (after the IndiGo slap incident).

His family had gone to the airport in Silchar on Friday to pick him up, but he was nowhere to be found.

When the video of his panic attack went viral, the family panicked and called his phone. He did not answer repeated calls, worsening their fears.

By Saturday night, he was located to Barpeta. It was not immediately clear why he did not take calls.

The viral incident A video showing a passenger slapping another flyer, Hossain Ahmed Mazumdar, on board an IndiGo flight from Mumbai to Kolkata went viral on social media earlier this week.

The incident took place on flight 6E138 after landing in Kolkata.

The video captured a seated passenger suddenly slapping Mazumdar who was standing in the aisle and surrounded by crew members at the time.

A crew member immediately intervened and can be heard saying, “Sir, mat kijiye. Don’t do that.”

Meanwhile, the person recording the video questioned the attacker, asking, “Mara kyun?” (Why did you hit him?).

He then added, “Problem sabko hai, lekin haath nahi uthana chahiye tha” (Everyone has problems, but you still shouldn’t hit someone).

IndiGo’s Response The attacker, identified as Hafijul Rahaman, was detained by security personnel upon arrival in Kolkata and handed over to police. He was later released.

Responding to the incident, IndiGo stated that such "unruly behaviour is completely unacceptable."

The airlines barred the man who had slapped Mazumdar, and said, "Following due diligence, the incident involving an unruly customer has been formally reported to the relevant authorities for necessary action."

"In line with our commitment to discourage such unruly behaviour on board flights, the individual has been suspended from flying on any IndiGo flights, in accordance with regulatory provisions," the airline said.