Journalist Mukesh Chandrakar, missing since January 1 in Chhattisgarh, was found dead in a septic tank. Authorities are investigating the case, and Chhattisgarh CM vowed to ensure the culprit faces severe consequences.

In a shocking incident, journalist Mukesh Chandrakar, who had gone missing in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur on January 1, was found dead in a septic tank.

His body was recovered from a septic tank on the premises of contractor Suresh Chandrakar.

"A journalist, Mukesh Chandrakar, was missing since January 1. The police registered a case and formed a special team to investigate. Today his body was recovered from a septic tank in the premises of contractor Suresh Chandrakar," reported ANI quoting IG Bastar P Sundarraj.

He further added that a post-mortem of the body is being done. "Suspects of the incident are being questioned."

Reacting to the development, Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai said that the culprit behind the crime won't be spared.

"The news of the murder of young and dedicated journalist Mukesh Chandrakar of Bijapur is extremely sad and heart-breaking. His demise is an irreparable loss to the world of journalism and society," said Deo.

The Chief Minister stated that the culprit of this incident will not be spared under any circumstances.

“We have given instructions to arrest the criminals as soon as possible and give them the harshest punishment."

Chandrakar ran a YouTube channel called Bastar Junction and was known for his reporting on violence.

His missing complaint was filed by his brother after he did not return home.

According to Indian Express, police said the contractor is considered the main suspect, however, it is yet to be ascertained if he played any role in the crime.

