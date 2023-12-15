‘Missing’ Modi posters and slogans on Manipur row — Know more about pamphlets carried by Lok Sabha breach accused
The accused carried a pamphlet that showed and declared Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a missing person, adding whoever finds him would be paid a cash reward from the Swiss bank. The accused projected the PM as a proclaimed offender.
Two people jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber this week as lawmakers flagged issues of public importance. Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D released yellow gas from canisters and shouted slogans as they brandished posters lambasting Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The incident took place on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack, and police officials say that the duo wanted to replicate the act of Shaheed Bhagat Singh in the House.