'Missing' Modi posters and slogans on Manipur row — Know more about pamphlets carried by Lok Sabha breach accused

The accused carried a pamphlet that showed and declared Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a missing person, adding whoever finds him would be paid a cash reward from the Swiss bank. The accused projected the PM as a proclaimed offender.

Security personnel outside the Parliament after police detained two persons over a security breach at the Lok Sabha on December 13. (Photo: Vipin Kumar/ Hindustan Times)Premium
Two people jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber this week as lawmakers flagged issues of public importance. Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D released yellow gas from canisters and shouted slogans as they brandished posters lambasting Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The incident took place on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack, and police officials say that the duo wanted to replicate the act of Shaheed Bhagat Singh in the House.

“The accused carried a pamphlet that showed and declared Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a missing person, adding whoever finds him would be paid a cash reward from the Swiss bank. The accused projected the PM as a proclaimed offender," the police submitted in court. 

Officials have also recovered two partly torn and damaged pamphlets from the Lok Sabha well area. The first contained the words "Jai Hind" in English and a picture of a fist in tricolor as well and a slogan in Hindi. The second pamphlet had a slogan in English on the Manipur issue.

ALSO READ: Parliament breach incident: 2 more detained; police says 'Lalit Jha destroyed evidence'. 10 things we know so far

A case has been registered against the accused under multiple sections of the IPC and UAPA following the incident. Four people have been arrested in connection with the case and police officials are interrogating two others. The Lok Sabha secretariat had also suspended eight security personnel on Thursday over security lapses leading to the breach.

The four accused people — Neelam, Amol, Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan — were produced before the Patiala House Court on Friday while the Delhi Police filed a remand plea.

 

(With inputs from agencies)

Published: 15 Dec 2023, 02:57 PM IST
