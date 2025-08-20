Missing MP woman lawyer found near Nepal border — did she stage her disappearance? Here's what cops say

Woman lawyer Archana Tiwari, who went missing around two weeks ago while travelling on a train from Indore to Katni in Madhya Pradesh, was found near the Nepal border in Lakhimpur Khiri district of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday.

On the intervening night of August 7 and 8, the 29-year-old lawyer was heading to Katni from Indore for the Rakshabandhan festival. But she did not reach her destination and has been missing since then.

She was a practising lawyer at the Indore bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court and was also preparing for a civil judge examination.

On Tuesday, she contacted her family to say that she was safe, which allowed police to trace her location near the Nepal border, reported India Today.

"Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel finally traced Archana Tiwari in Lakhimpur-Khiri town on the Indo-Nepal border after 12 days of hectic search," Superintendent of Police (Railways) Rahul Kumar Lodha said.

The SP also said that the cops are bringing her back to Bhopal, and after recording her statement, details of the entire episode will be known.

Archana reportedly staged her disappearance act because of the family pressure to abandon her studies and get married. Her family had arranged her marriage with a Patwari (a local land record officer), according to an India Today report citing the police.

“Archana was engaged to a Patwari and was told to quit her studies to prepare for the wedding. She told one Saransh Chopchen, whom she got in touch with while studying at Indore, about this,” Rahul Lodha said.

Earlier, Archana Tiwari’s kin had suspected that she was a victim of human trafficking and had sought a CBI probe.

"This is a case of human trafficking; however, police are not investigating this angle. I request the chief minister to hand over the investigation to the CBI," Tiwari's uncle Babu Prakash Tiwari had told reporters.

He also claimed a youth recently became a victim of poisoning and disappeared from Pipariya town.

What had happened? Archana’s last location was traced to Itarsi station. After that, her mobile phone was found switched off, according to the police.

On August 7, the lawyer had left for Katni by the Narmada Express train, but did not reach her destination.

Following this, her family members had lodged a missing person complaint at the Rani Kamalapati GRP police station in Bhopal.