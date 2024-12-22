A body of 22-year-old woman, who went missing from her residence a few days ago, was found in a hotel in Paschim Vihar area of Delhi, police said on Sunday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The woman had gone missing on December 14 after which her family members had filed a missing person report on December 16 at Raj Park Police Station.

The family claimed that a person, who they could not identify, had called the woman and she went along with him.

"Her body was found in a hotel on December 17. Following the recovery of her body, authorities conducted a postmortem examination," a senior police officer from the outer district of Delhi said, as per news agency PTI report.

As the cause of the woman's death could not be immediately ascertained, her viscera samples have been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for detailed analysis, the officer added.

"Further action will be taken based on new findings and evidence," the officer said.

According to the report citing police sources, Surender — the 23-year-old boyfriend of the woman — was also found dead on railway tracks in Gurgaon on December 18.

A preliminary inquiry by the police revealed that the woman had visited the hotel premises with her friend.

The police are further investigating the case.

19-year-old woman found dead in Delhi In a separate incident, a 19-year-old woman was found dead in her room in the national capital, Delhi Police said.

She is survived by her five-month-old baby girl.

The incident occurred in Khirki Village on December 21.

According to the police, it appears to be a case of suicide.

The deceased was married to a man who already had a "first wife", the police added.

As per the investigation, the husband, Sandeep, married the deceased in September 2023 with the "consent of his first wife", as she was unable to conceive.

"On the day of the incident, Sandeep had gone to pick up his nephew from school and found his wife dead upon his return," the police stated.

The police have recovered a suicide note, a chunni used as a ligature, and the deceased's mobile phone from the scene.