Mission $1-trillion economy: Karan Adani, Anant Ambani roped in to play key role

Adani Port CEO Karan Adani will represent the ports and special economic zones while Anant Ambani, the director of Reliance New Energy Solar Limited, will represent the power sector.
Anant Ambani, the son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, and Karan Adani, the son of Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani, have both been nominated as members of Maharashtra's Economic Advisory Council (EAC), according to the chief minister's office (CMO). Tata Sons Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran will preside over the council, which will include 21 members.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Anant Ambani, the son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, and Karan Adani, the son of Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani, have both been nominated as members of Maharashtra's Economic Advisory Council (EAC), according to the chief minister's office (CMO). Tata Sons Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran will preside over the council, which will include 21 members.
“The EAC will play a key role in achieving the goal of a $1-trillion economy. It will function as a private research body with a focus on issues related to agriculture, banking, engineering and education among others," Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis earlier said in the legislative council.
“The EAC will play a key role in achieving the goal of a $1-trillion economy. It will function as a private research body with a focus on issues related to agriculture, banking, engineering and education among others," Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis earlier said in the legislative council.
Adani Port CEO Karan Adani will represent the ports and special economic zones while Anant Ambani, the director of Reliance New Energy Solar Limited, will represent the power sector, according to the CMO.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Adani Port CEO Karan Adani will represent the ports and special economic zones while Anant Ambani, the director of Reliance New Energy Solar Limited, will represent the power sector, according to the CMO.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Hindustan Unilever Chairman & MD Sanjeev Mehta (FMCG), Bain Capital MD Amit Chandra (share capital from private industries), former NSE CEO Vikram Limaye (banking), Larsen and Toubro Chairman & MD SN Subramanian (engineering), Sun Pharma MD Dilip Shanghvi (pharmaceuticals), and Mahindra & Mahindra CEO Anish Shah and Badve Engineering MD Shrikant Badve (manufacturing) are among the other members of the council.
Hindustan Unilever Chairman & MD Sanjeev Mehta (FMCG), Bain Capital MD Amit Chandra (share capital from private industries), former NSE CEO Vikram Limaye (banking), Larsen and Toubro Chairman & MD SN Subramanian (engineering), Sun Pharma MD Dilip Shanghvi (pharmaceuticals), and Mahindra & Mahindra CEO Anish Shah and Badve Engineering MD Shrikant Badve (manufacturing) are among the other members of the council.
The state Cabinet approved the formation of Maharashtra Institution for Transformation (MITRA) in October with the goal of achieving speedy and thorough development of the state with the help of the private sector and non-governmental organisations. The aspirational talukas and cities programme of the state government, which intends to raise India's ranking on the Human Development Index (HDI), will be carried out along the same lines as the aspirational districts programme of the federal government.
The state Cabinet approved the formation of Maharashtra Institution for Transformation (MITRA) in October with the goal of achieving speedy and thorough development of the state with the help of the private sector and non-governmental organisations. The aspirational talukas and cities programme of the state government, which intends to raise India's ranking on the Human Development Index (HDI), will be carried out along the same lines as the aspirational districts programme of the federal government.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said the statutory development boards for Vidarbha, Marathwada, and the remainder of Maharashtra had asked the Central government to approve their reformation. The boards' terms of office ended more than two years ago. In its most recent cabinet meeting, the BJP-Sena administration accepted its reconstitution and forwarded the governor's approval. The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government has since sent it to the Centre.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said the statutory development boards for Vidarbha, Marathwada, and the remainder of Maharashtra had asked the Central government to approve their reformation. The boards' terms of office ended more than two years ago. In its most recent cabinet meeting, the BJP-Sena administration accepted its reconstitution and forwarded the governor's approval. The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government has since sent it to the Centre.