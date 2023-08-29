Mission 2024 Lok Sabha Polls: All eyes on 3rd INDIA alliance meet in Mumbai. What's on agenda?1 min read 29 Aug 2023, 11:24 AM IST
Opposition bloc INDIA alliance to meet in Mumbai to discuss strategies for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, including seat sharing. More regional outfits expected to join the alliance.
Mission 2024 Lok Sabha Polls: All eyes are on the INDIA alliance meeting in Mumbai where a logo of the opposition bloc is likely to be unveiled and strategies issues including seat sharing are expected to be deliberated upon for the general elections due next year.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message