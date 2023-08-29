Opposition bloc INDIA alliance to meet in Mumbai to discuss strategies for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, including seat sharing. More regional outfits expected to join the alliance.

Mission 2024 Lok Sabha Polls: All eyes are on the INDIA alliance meeting in Mumbai where a logo of the opposition bloc is likely to be unveiled and strategies issues including seat sharing are expected to be deliberated upon for the general elections due next year.

It is also expected that some more regional outfits will join the 26-party opposition alliance in Mumbai as top leaders huddle for a two-day meeting starting August 31 where the BJP-Shiv Sena government is in power, PTI reported.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who played an instrumental role in bringing together different parties opposed to the ruling BJP, on Sunday said, " We will discuss the INDIA bloc's strategies for next year's general elections during the upcoming meeting in Mumbai."

"Issues such as seat-sharing will be discussed and several other agendas will be finalized. A few more political parties will join our coalition. I wish to unite the maximum number of parties before the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. I am working in that direction... I have no desire for myself," he said.

Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi will also attend the INDIA bloc meeting in Mumbai this time, the party's Maharashtra unit president Nana Patole said on Monday.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has also confirmed his presence at the 3rd meeting of the INDIA alliance, as per ANI reports.

The anti-BJP bloc leaders will gather in a luxury hotel in suburban Mumbai on August 31 and September 1 in what will be their huddle since coming together on a common platform for the first time in June in Patna.

The second meeting took place in Bengaluru in mid-July where the name of the bloc – Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) decided. The grouping has been formed with the aim of taking on the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the 2024 parliamentary polls.

The Congress party, meanwhile, has claimed that 4 to 5 political parties of the BJP-led NDA bloc are in touch with the INDIA alliance and some of them will join the opposition bloc in the coming days.

(With inputs from agencies)