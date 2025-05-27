Mission accomplished! 22 Indian Army mountaineers successfully scale Mount Everest, world's tallest peak | In pics

The Indian Army achieved another remarkable feat on Tuesday. Twenty-two of its mountaineers successfully scaled Mount Everest (8848m), the world's tallest peak.

The group of mountaineers were led by Lieutenant Colonel Bhanoo Pathak. The Indian Army shared photos of the mountaineers and captioned the post, “From Battlefields to #MountEverest- Every Mission Accomplished.”

Here's a peek into some moments from their journey:

Indian Army mountaineers scale Mount Everest

“Their success not only showcases the Indian Army’s spirit of adventure but also reinforces its tradition of excellence in the world’s most challenging terrain,” the Indian Army posted on X.

Mount Everest is the world's tallest peak.

‘Everest Man’ breaks his own record While guiding the Indian Army officials, Nepali sherpa Kami Rita, also known as “Everest Man”, scaled Mount Everest for the 31st time, breaking his own record for the most climbs up the world's tallest peak, reported BBC.

The Indian Army mountaineers who scaled the Mount Everest under Lieutenant Colonel Bhanoo Pathak's leadership

Sherpa first stood on the top of Mount Everest in 1994 when working for a commercial expedition. He has climbed Everest almost every year since, guiding clients.

Kami Rita has previously told the media that his climbs are just work.

“I am glad for the record, but records are eventually broken,” he told AFP in May last year. “I am more happy that my climbs help Nepal be recognised in the world.”

Mount Everest sees over 500 climbers As the spring climbing season wraps up, Mount Everest has seen over 500 climbers and their guides reach the summit of Everest since the route opened, as per Nepal's tourism department. This season stands out for having the fewest deaths on Everest in recent years, with two climbers, a Filipino and an Indian, sadly perishing at high camps.

