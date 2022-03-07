Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri returned from Hungary today along with the last batch of 6711 stranded Indian students from Budapest. Taking to Twitter, the Union Minister expressed happiness, saying youngsters of the country can now reach their respective home places and be united with their parents and families.

"Delighted to reach Delhi with the last batch of our 6711 students from Budapest. There is joy, enthusiasm & relief as youngsters reach home & will soon be with their parents & families. Deeply privileged to be of help," Hardeep Singh Puri tweeted.

“The 6E aircraft which flew us to Budapest on 1 March later returned as the 5th evacuation flight with our students. Last night we boarded the 31st evacuation flight for Delhi with our students," the minister tweeted.

Over the past week, more than 16,000 Indian students have been evacuated from Ukraine under 'Operation Ganga'.

Barring Kharkiv and Sumy, almost all Indians from the remaining regions of Ukraine have been evacuated.

The Indian Embassy in Ukraine said, "Despite shelling, roadblocks, diversions and other major adversities, food and water continued to be delivered to Pisochyn, in whatever quantities and means available."

