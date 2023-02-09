Mission Antyodaya survey to ultimately succeed in realizing dream of a poverty-free India: Minister

NEW DELHI : Union Minister for Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Giriraj Singh on Thursday said that Mission Antyodaya Survey, brainchild of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will ultimately succeed in realizing the dream of a poverty-free India.

Inaugurating the Mission Antyodaya Survey (MAS) 2022-23 including launching of its portal and mobile application at a function in New Delhi, Giriraj Singh said, the Mission will ensure effective utilization of resources through convergence of various government schemes with a focused micro plan for sustainable livelihood for each marginalized household.

He said, this has been done to underline the philosophy of Prime Minister Modi of “Whole of Government Approach".

The minister said, the other objectives of the scheme are- conducting an annual survey at the Gram Panchayat level to monitor the progress in the development process in rural areas, Panchayat wise ranking based on the data collected through survey at Gram Panchayat level and making gap report.

The Gap Report serves as an important input for the Gram Panchayat Development Plan (GPDP), he added.

Giriraj Singh informed that Mission Antyodaya Survey 2022-23 Survey will be conducted in all 2,69,253-gram panchayats and equivalent, whose profile has been created on e-Gram Swaraj. However, Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland are not covered yet due to elections.

The Survey-2022 Questionnaire has 183 indicators and 216 data points covering 21 areas. The 21 sectors being covered in the M A Survey are: (i) good governance; (ii) agriculture and land development, fuel and fodder; (iii) animal husbandry; (iv) fisheries; (v) rural housing; (vi) water and environmental sanitation; (vii) roads and communications; (viii) conventional and non-conventional energy; (ix) financial and communication infrastructure; (x) markets and fairs; (xi) the Public Distribution System; (xii) library; (xiii) recreation and sports; (xiv) education/vocational education; (xv) health, nutrition, maternal and child development and family welfare; (xvi) welfare of weaker sections; (xvii) poverty alleviation programme; (xviii) Khadi, village and cottage industries; (xix) social forestry; and (xx) Small scale industries.

The Department of Rural Development has been conducting Mission Antyodaya Survey across all Gram Panchayats in the country since 2017-18 with the purpose of transforming lives and livelihoods of people on measurable outcomes through convergence of various schemes.

Annual survey in Gram Panchayats across the country is an important aspect of Mission Antyodaya framework.