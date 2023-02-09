Mission Antyodaya survey to ultimately succeed in realizing dream of a poverty-free India: Minister

The Survey-2022 Questionnaire has 183 indicators and 216 data points covering 21 areas. The 21 sectors being covered in the M A Survey are: (i) good governance; (ii) agriculture and land development, fuel and fodder; (iii) animal husbandry; (iv) fisheries; (v) rural housing; (vi) water and environmental sanitation; (vii) roads and communications; (viii) conventional and non-conventional energy; (ix) financial and communication infrastructure; (x) markets and fairs; (xi) the Public Distribution System; (xii) library; (xiii) recreation and sports; (xiv) education/vocational education; (xv) health, nutrition, maternal and child development and family welfare; (xvi) welfare of weaker sections; (xvii) poverty alleviation programme; (xviii) Khadi, village and cottage industries; (xix) social forestry; and (xx) Small scale industries.