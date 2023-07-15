Action-film legend Tom Cruise has returned to the big screen with Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, a thrilling continuation of the iconic franchise. Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, who has been at the helm of the Mission: Impossible films since 2015's Rogue Nation, this latest instalment promises to deliver an exhilarating and self-aware action saga that defies expectations.

In this seventh movie of the series, aka Mission: Impossible 7, the indomitable Agent Ethan Hunt embarks on yet another impossible mission, this time pitted against a formidable adversary known as "the Entity". With a name that sends shivers down the spine, it's clear that Ethan and his skilled team will face their most intense and daring challenge yet.

But, when it comes to defying the odds, Tom Cruise's portrayal of Ethan Hunt has proven time and again that he is more than up to the task. From death-defying motorcycle stunts to jaw-dropping feats of bravery, Cruise's commitment to his role as the fearless secret agent is unparalleled.

Mission Impossible 7 box office

Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1, which has received rave reviews from all corners, has made a promising start at the box office in India. The day-wise net collections for the film have been as follows:

On the first day of its release, Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1 garnered an impressive amount of Rs. 12.25 crore. This strong opening indicates a significant level of audience interest in the film.

The film continued to maintain a solid performance on its second day, raking in Rs. 8.75 crore. Despite facing competition from other releases, MI7 managed to attract a considerable audience.

On the third day (Friday), the film witnessed a slight increase in collections, with an earning of Rs. 9.25 crore. This positive trend suggests that the film has been able to sustain audience attention over the weekend. In total, the Tom Cruise starrer has amassed an impressive net collection of Rs. 30.25 crores in just three days.

The Mission Impossible series, in contrast to numerous franchises that disappoint viewers, continues to exceed expectations and elevate the thrill factor. In Mission Impossible 7, led by Tom Cruise and his team, has even taken on what he considers to be the most perilous stunt of his career, involving driving a motorcycle off a cliff.