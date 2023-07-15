Mission Impossible 7 box office report: Tom Cruise’s movie holds strong amid rave reviews2 min read 15 Jul 2023, 08:07 AM IST
Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1 has made a promising start at the box office in India, earning Rs. 30.25 crore in just three days.
Action-film legend Tom Cruise has returned to the big screen with Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, a thrilling continuation of the iconic franchise. Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, who has been at the helm of the Mission: Impossible films since 2015's Rogue Nation, this latest instalment promises to deliver an exhilarating and self-aware action saga that defies expectations.
