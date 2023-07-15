Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Business News/ News / India/  Mission Impossible 7 box office report: Tom Cruise’s movie holds strong amid rave reviews

Mission Impossible 7 box office report: Tom Cruise’s movie holds strong amid rave reviews

2 min read 15 Jul 2023, 08:07 AM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1 has made a promising start at the box office in India, earning Rs. 30.25 crore in just three days.

Tom Cruise has returned with Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

Action-film legend Tom Cruise has returned to the big screen with Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, a thrilling continuation of the iconic franchise. Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, who has been at the helm of the Mission: Impossible films since 2015's Rogue Nation, this latest instalment promises to deliver an exhilarating and self-aware action saga that defies expectations.

Action-film legend Tom Cruise has returned to the big screen with Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, a thrilling continuation of the iconic franchise. Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, who has been at the helm of the Mission: Impossible films since 2015's Rogue Nation, this latest instalment promises to deliver an exhilarating and self-aware action saga that defies expectations.

In this seventh movie of the series, aka Mission: Impossible 7, the indomitable Agent Ethan Hunt embarks on yet another impossible mission, this time pitted against a formidable adversary known as "the Entity". With a name that sends shivers down the spine, it's clear that Ethan and his skilled team will face their most intense and daring challenge yet.

In this seventh movie of the series, aka Mission: Impossible 7, the indomitable Agent Ethan Hunt embarks on yet another impossible mission, this time pitted against a formidable adversary known as "the Entity". With a name that sends shivers down the spine, it's clear that Ethan and his skilled team will face their most intense and daring challenge yet.

Also Read: Hollywood on brink of biggest shutdown. Protesting actors, writers to join picketing lines today

But, when it comes to defying the odds, Tom Cruise's portrayal of Ethan Hunt has proven time and again that he is more than up to the task. From death-defying motorcycle stunts to jaw-dropping feats of bravery, Cruise's commitment to his role as the fearless secret agent is unparalleled.

Also Read: Hollywood on brink of biggest shutdown. Protesting actors, writers to join picketing lines today

But, when it comes to defying the odds, Tom Cruise's portrayal of Ethan Hunt has proven time and again that he is more than up to the task. From death-defying motorcycle stunts to jaw-dropping feats of bravery, Cruise's commitment to his role as the fearless secret agent is unparalleled.

Mission Impossible 7 box office

Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1, which has received rave reviews from all corners, has made a promising start at the box office in India. The day-wise net collections for the film have been as follows:

Mission Impossible 7 box office

Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1, which has received rave reviews from all corners, has made a promising start at the box office in India. The day-wise net collections for the film have been as follows:

On the first day of its release, Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1 garnered an impressive amount of Rs. 12.25 crore. This strong opening indicates a significant level of audience interest in the film.

On the first day of its release, Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1 garnered an impressive amount of Rs. 12.25 crore. This strong opening indicates a significant level of audience interest in the film.

The film continued to maintain a solid performance on its second day, raking in Rs. 8.75 crore. Despite facing competition from other releases, MI7 managed to attract a considerable audience.

The film continued to maintain a solid performance on its second day, raking in Rs. 8.75 crore. Despite facing competition from other releases, MI7 managed to attract a considerable audience.

Also Read: 'Oppenheimer' cast leaves London premiere midway: Here's why

On the third day (Friday), the film witnessed a slight increase in collections, with an earning of Rs. 9.25 crore. This positive trend suggests that the film has been able to sustain audience attention over the weekend. In total, the Tom Cruise starrer has amassed an impressive net collection of Rs. 30.25 crores in just three days.

Also Read: 'Oppenheimer' cast leaves London premiere midway: Here's why

On the third day (Friday), the film witnessed a slight increase in collections, with an earning of Rs. 9.25 crore. This positive trend suggests that the film has been able to sustain audience attention over the weekend. In total, the Tom Cruise starrer has amassed an impressive net collection of Rs. 30.25 crores in just three days.

The Mission Impossible series, in contrast to numerous franchises that disappoint viewers, continues to exceed expectations and elevate the thrill factor. In Mission Impossible 7, led by Tom Cruise and his team, has even taken on what he considers to be the most perilous stunt of his career, involving driving a motorcycle off a cliff.

The Mission Impossible series, in contrast to numerous franchises that disappoint viewers, continues to exceed expectations and elevate the thrill factor. In Mission Impossible 7, led by Tom Cruise and his team, has even taken on what he considers to be the most perilous stunt of his career, involving driving a motorcycle off a cliff.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 15 Jul 2023, 08:07 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.