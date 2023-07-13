Mission: Impossible 7– Dead Reckoning Part One, reportedly collected Rs12.5 crore on its first day of release in India, marks biggest Hollywood opening of 2023 in India . The film, which released to positive reviews from critics has made an impressive opening at the Indian box office. It is available in multiple languages including English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, the spy action film is receiving praise for its breath-taking action sequences and stellar performances by Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell, and the rest of the cast. Hayley Atwell, in particular, has impressed with her remarkable stunts in the film.

Early estimates suggest that Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One has earned Rs12.5 crore in all languages in India on its opening day, according to a report on Sacnilk.com. The Hindustan Times review describes the film as a perfect Hollywood blockbuster that surpasses expectations and delivers an exceptional cinematic experience.

The film has made highest opening for the Mission: Impossible franchise in the country, surpassing the previous installment, Mission: Impossible – Fallout, which earned ₹9.25 crore nett on its opening day and went on to make around ₹80 crore overall.

Alongside Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell, the movie features Pom Klementieff, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, and Henry Czerny. Presented by Paramount Pictures and Skydance, Mission: Impossible 7– Dead Reckoning Part One showcases the high-octane action and thrilling narrative.

Internationally, Dead Reckoning Part One is expected to perform well. Variety reports that the film is projected to earn around $85 million to $95 million in North America and $160 million internationally within its first five days of release, resulting in a global opening of $250 million. However, it will face competition from other highly anticipated films such as Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer and Greta Gerwig's Barbie, which are set to release on July 21.

In terms of Indian box office comparisons, Dead Reckoning Part One's opening day collections are on par with Fast X, featuring Vin Diesel and Jason Momoa, which also debuted with ₹12.50 crores. Dead Reckoning Part One has surpassed the opening day collections of other popular Hollywood films released this year, including John Wick: Chapter 4 ( ₹10 crore), Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania ( ₹9 crore), Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (approximately ₹7.30 crore), and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny ( ₹2 crores), reported Indian Express.