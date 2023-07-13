Internationally, Dead Reckoning Part One is expected to perform well. Variety reports that the film is projected to earn around $85 million to $95 million in North America and $160 million internationally within its first five days of release, resulting in a global opening of $250 million. However, it will face competition from other highly anticipated films such as Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer and Greta Gerwig's Barbie, which are set to release on July 21.