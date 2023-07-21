Mission: Impossible 7 India Box Office: Tom Cruise starrer earns big, to face competition from Barbie, Oppenheimer2 min read 21 Jul 2023, 03:09 PM IST
Mission: Impossible 7 will now face competition from new releases Oppenheimer and Barbie. Experts predict a decline in earnings.
Action-packed blockbuster Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One has been making waves at the box office. The Tom Cruise starrer has raked in a commendable ₹82.38 crore in India so far, with a recent collection of ₹3.8 crore on July 20, as per reports from Sacnilk.com.
