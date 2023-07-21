comScore
Action-packed blockbuster Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One has been making waves at the box office. The Tom Cruise starrer has raked in a commendable 82.38 crore in India so far, with a recent collection of 3.8 crore on July 20, as per reports from Sacnilk.com.

Christopher McQuarrie's directorial venture had an impressive opening, earning 12.5 crore nett on its release day and a substantial 73.3 crore nett within the first week. Globally, Mission: Impossible 7 has been a blockbuster, grossing a staggering $259 million in its opening week. Of this, $168 million came from international markets, while the US contributed $91 million to the impressive box office tally.

However, the road ahead for the film might face challenges. With the much-anticipated releases of Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer and Greta Gerwig's Barbie hitting cinemas on July 21, the competition is expected to intensify. As a result, Mission: Impossible 7 is anticipated to witness a drop in earnings during its second week.

Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible 7's impressive performance has now shown signs of slowing down, and the release of Barbie and Oppenheimer is likely to impact its box office numbers further. Experts predict a decline in earnings, with expectations that it may drop to around 1.7 crore on July 21.

As fans of the action-packed franchise eagerly anticipate the next instalment, it remains to be seen how Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One holds up amid the new releases and maintains its momentum in the coming days.

The production cost of Mission: Impossible 7 amounted to a hefty $290 million, a figure that is massive even for Hollywood blockbusters standards. 

Updated: 21 Jul 2023, 03:09 PM IST
