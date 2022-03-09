Mission Indradhanush: Odisha tops list of full immunisation with 90.5% coverage

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
In a step towards preventive health care for mothers and children, the intensified Mission Indradhanush (IMI) 4.0 has been rolled out in the state from March 7 for boosting full immunization coverage of the targeted women and children
Odisha has become the only state in the country to achieve 90.5% of immunization apart from the successful vaccination against Covid-19 infection under Mission Indradhanush 4.0.
According to Additional Chief Secretary, Health, RK Sharma, as per the reports of the National Family Health Survey (NFHS)-5, Odisha topped the list at the national level in full immunization coverage with 90.5% of full immunization. Twenty districts of the state were above 90% in full immunization, and 10 districts were below 90%.
Generally, full immunisation includes preventive doses against 12 different kinds of diseases including polio, tuberculosis, jaundice, diphtheria, whooping cough, tetanus, HIV, brain fever, pneumonia, measles, rubella, diarrhea, Japanese fever, and others.
Director Family Welfare, Dr Bijaya Panigrahi said that 12 districts namely Cuttack, Ganjam, Jharsuguda, Kendrapara, Keonjhar, Koraput, Khordha, Malkangiri, Mayurbhanj, Sambalpur, and Sundargarh were selected for inclusion under IMI as per the composite index assessment.
Panigrahi said that the vaccination drive would be done in three rounds wherein different doses of various vaccines would be given. The targeted population would be the unvaccinated or partially vaccinated pregnant women, and the children of less than two years.
Vaccination would be done in three rounds like Round-1 from March 7, 2nd Round from April 4, and Round three from May 2 of the current year, and the duration of each round would be seven days.
Chief Secretary SC Mohapatra directed to focus on coverage of the children who took birth in homes, children of migrating people to nearby towns, nomadic tribes, brick kiln workers, workers on construction sites, urban slums, orphanages, prisons, hard to reach areas, and tribal pockets and others.
The chief secretary also directed officials to strengthen the awareness and mobilisation activities at the ground level with the active participation of the community leaders, PRI representatives, NGOs, ASHA, and Anganwadi Workers. He said no eligible child or pregnant mother is left without full immunisation coverage in this drive.
He also cautioned the authorities to ensure that the ongoing covid vaccination does not get affected in course of this Mission.
