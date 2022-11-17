Mission Prarambh: India's privately built rocket VIkram S to launch on Friday

The mission Prarambh will carry three payloads, out of which two will be of domestic customers and the third one will be of a foreign client. One of the domestic customers is a chennai-based startup, SpaceKidz. The second one is Andhra Pradesh's N-SpaceTech. Armenian BazoomQ Space Research Lab is the third and only foreign customer in the mission.

